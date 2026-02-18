BSF holds surprise checks at Mahananda Bridge

Siliguri: Security has been intensified in the strategically important “Chicken Neck” corridor, with the BSF launching a sudden inspection drive at the busy Mahananda Bridge area.

From early Wednesday morning, BSF personnel were seen conducting strict surveillance and search operations in and around the Mahananda Bridge, one of the key transit points in the city. Vehicles passing through the area were stopped, and documents were thoroughly checked.

Siliguri, often referred to as the “Chicken Neck” corridor, serves as the narrow strip of land connecting mainland India to the northeastern states. Due to its geographical significance, the corridor is considered highly sensitive from both military and civilian perspectives.

Amid the recent political developments in and the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty, additional precautions have reportedly been taken to prevent any potential cross-border infiltration. However, there has been no official statement from the BSF regarding the operation. Mpost