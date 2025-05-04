BSF foils smuggling attempt in Sitai

Cooch Behar: In a major crackdown against smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police in Cooch Behar district recovered illegal narcotics and arms in two separate incidents on Sunday.

According to BSF sources, personnel from the 74th Battalion thwarted a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in the West Chamta area of Sitai. The operation was launched based on a tip-off regarding the movement of smugglers near the border. Although the smugglers managed to escape, the BSF recovered approximately 12.025 kg of cannabis, a firearm loaded with four bullets, and a mobile phone from the spot. A search operation has been launched to trace the suspects, all of whom are believed to be Indian nationals.

In a separate incident, Mathabhanga police arrested two individuals with a large quantity of cannabis on the Mathabhanga–Siliguri State Highway near Shikarpur. Acting on specific information, police intercepted an E-rickshaw and recovered 36 kg of cannabis concealed in bags. The arrested have been identified as Ranjan Sarkar (35) and Dheer Ranjan Barman (46), both residents of the Maghpala area under the jurisdiction of Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station. Additional Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Gorai, confirmed the arrests and said: “A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and an investigation is underway.”