BSF foils smugglers’ new tactic of disguising as BSF personnel

Malda: In a major breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully prevented a daring smuggling attempt at Border Outpost (BOP) Pannapur, under the 88th Battalion, along the Indo-Bangladesh border. In a shocking twist, three Indian cattle smugglers, disguised in BSF uniforms, were caught red-handed while trying to cross the border.

The smugglers, armed with two swords, a knife and a fake plastic gun, aimed to smuggle cattle into Bangladesh. However, their suspicious movements were swiftly detected by vigilant BSF jawans, who intercepted and apprehended them before they could execute their plan. Two buffaloes were also recovered from their possession.

Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, DIG South Bengal Frontier, lauded the BSF personnel for their swift action, reaffirming the force’s commitment to border security.

“Such a tactic of wearing camouflage during illegal cross border activities is new in the region but BSF remains fully dedicated to eliminating such things at the border. Our jawans are always alert and ready to counter any attempt of infiltration or smuggling,” stated Pandey.

According to BSF officials, such guises are usually taken up by terrorists to get the advantage of the extra time spent by law enforcement personnel to identify the personnel. Adopting such a strategy by the offenders is a matter of concern which invites a further heightened vigilance from BSF.

The arrested individuals were handed over to the authorities for legal proceedings. The seized cattle will be e-tagged and transferred to the Dhyan Foundation, an organisation dedicated to rescued animals’ welfare.