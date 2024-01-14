BSF foils cattle smuggling attempt, Bangladeshi national arrested

COOCH BEHAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi national attempting to smuggle a cow at the Changrabandha Border in the Mekhligonj Block of Cooch Behar district on Sunday. Identified as Sahidul Islam (23), a resident of the Lalmonirhat district in the Patgram Police Station area of Bangladesh, the individual was caught smuggling cows from India to Bangladesh through the open border of Changrabandha. The BSF personnel from the 98th Battalion thwarted the smuggling attempt and detained Sahidul Islam. Subsequently, he was handed over to the Mekhliganj Police.