BSF Director General urges enhanced vigil amid B’desh crisis

Kolkata: The Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole along the Indo-Bangla border in Ranaghat and urged the officers and jawans to remain alert and prepared for any emerging situation given the present situation



in Bangladesh.

The primary objective of this visit was to assess the tactical and operational preparedness along with the deployment strategies of the paramilitary force at these key locations.

DG on Tuesday reached the ICP Petrapole along with the Additional Director General (ADG) Eastern Command visited the passenger terminal along with the cargo terminal and reviewed the complex operational challenges faced by the troops.

From Petrapole, DG BSF visited the Ranaghat Border Outpost of the 68th Battalion.

There he held a meeting with the BSF officers to review the current situation in Bangladesh and discussed operational strategies to deal with illegal infiltration and smuggling.

Chaudhary emphasised on the need to increase vigilance and take effective measures to deal with these issues.

In a Sainik Sammelan DG, BSF’s current situation in Bangladesh was discussed and clear instructions were given for preparedness to cope with any situation.

He underlined the importance of border preparedness given the challenging conditions in Bangladesh and urged the officers and jawans to remain alert and prepared for any emerging situation.