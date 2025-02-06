BSF attacked by smugglers on India-Bangladesh border

BALURGHAT: A group of Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly attempted to cross the International Border near Malikpur, a border village in South Dinajpur district, with the alleged intention of smuggling and robbery on Tuesday night. Upon being challenged by the Border Security Force (BSF), the intruders fled. However, in the early hours of Wednesday, another group of heavily armed Bangladeshi miscreants, equipped with ‘dah’ (sharp-edged weapons), sticks and wire cutters, made a second attempt to enter the Indian territory illegally. When confronted by the BSF, the miscreants launched an aggressive attack on the security personnel.

Despite initial warnings and the use of non-lethal ammunition, the intruders continued their assault and attempted to snatch a weapon from a BSF jawan. In the ensuing scuffle, a BSF personnel sustained injuries.

Sensing a threat to life, the BSF was forced to open fire in self-defense, causing the miscreants to retreat. Due to the dense fog in the area, visibility was low. During a subsequent search operation, one injured Bangladeshi national was found and was immediately evacuated to Gangarampur Hospital for medical treatment.

Weapons, including ‘dahs’, sticks and a wire cutter, were recovered from the site.

The injured BSF soldier has also received medical care.

Speaking on the incident, Superintendent of Police, South Dinajpur, Chinmay Mittal, stated: “Following the incident, one Bangladeshi national and a BSF jawan were injured. We are looking into the matter.”