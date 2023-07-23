BSF arrests cow smuggler from Assam

Cooch Behar: A cow smuggler from Assam was arrested by BSF while attempting to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh through the Kaljani River in Madhya Balabhut area of Tufanganj Balabhut Gram Panchayat, Cooch Behar district on Saturday. The personnel of BSF No. 62 Battalion apprehended the smuggler.

Subsequently, the smuggler was handed over to the Tufanganj police station on Sunday. The Tufanganj police produced the arrested individual, identified as Giaz Uddin Sheikh (24 years), at the Tufanganj sub-divisional sessions court. The police further revealed that the arrested trafficker hails from the Kalabari area of Dhubri district in Assam.