BSF arrests B’deshi national in Old Malda

Malda: The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Bangladeshi national from the Adampur area under Old Malda police station on Thursday night, following suspicious movement in the border-adjacent locality. The arrest was made at around 10 pm during routine surveillance by BSF personnel.

The arrested youth has been identified as Kausar Ali (24), a resident of Bekpur village under Kaimpur police station in Chapainawabganj district of Bangladesh. BSF sources said that during a search, a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. The device reportedly contained both an Indian SIM card and a Bangladeshi SIM card, raising further suspicion. According to preliminary findings, the youth had allegedly entered Indian territory illegally a few days ago through the Kalaibari border area under Habibpur police station and planned to escape through the river. Another person accompanying him succeeded to flee.

BSF officials are trying to ascertain the purpose of his entry into India and whether any agents or local contacts assisted him in crossing the border illegally. After initial interrogation, the BSF handed over the accused to Old Malda police on Thursday night. He was produced before the Malda district court on Friday around noon.

During preliminary questioning, the accused claimed that he had entered India to visit relatives. However, police have initiated a detailed investigation to verify his statement.