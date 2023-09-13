BSF apprehends man with 50 mobile phones

Acting on a tip off, BSF seized 50 android mobiles from the cabin of a truck worth almost Rs 5 lakh from Mahadipur area. The driver, Azad Ali (38), a resident of Mistrypara in Kaliachak was apprehended and he said that the phones were to be handed over to a person near Sona Masjid in Bangladesh. He further said that he got them from a friend Rashid of 16 Mile area. The seized items along with the apprehended person were handed over to the police by the BSF for further legal action.