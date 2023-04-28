BSF apprehends e-rickshaw driver with illegal liquor in Jalpaiguri

SILIGURI: Acting on a tip-off, troops of BOP Mahadev of 15 Battalion BSF under Siliguri Sector of North Bengal Frontier deployed on Indo-Bangladesh border in Jalpaiguri district apprehended an Indian national namely Bibek Sen (27 years) from Jalpaiguri.



The BSF personnel seized 36 bottles of liquor concealed in his e-Rickshaw while he was carrying it for smuggling from India to Bangladesh.

The apprehended Indian national with seized items were handed over to PS Kotwali.

In addition to above, from 25 to 28 April 2023, troops of under command Battalions of North Bengal Frontier BSF carried out anti-smuggling drive and seized 6 Cattle, 1208 bottles of cough syrup and other contraband items from different border area.