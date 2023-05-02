BSF apprehends B’desh native for ‘crossing border illegally’

COOCH BEHAR: On Monday troops of BOP Kuchlibari of 40 Battalion BSF under Jalpaiguri Sector of North Bengal Frontier deployed on Indo-Bangladesh border in Coochbehar district of Bengal apprehended a Bangladeshi national namely Safikul Islam (26 years) resident of Chuniapada village of Rajshahi, Bangladesh while he was suspiciously wandering near the border fence.



He had crossed the border illegally. He was handed over to PS Kuchlibari. From May 1 to May 2, troops of under command Battalions of North Bengal Frontier BSF carried out anti-smuggling drive and seized 255 bottles of Phensedyl group of syrup and other contraband items from different border area. In another incident acting on a tip off BSF conducted a special operation and recovered gold biscuits from the Brahmachatra border area, which falls under the Sitai constituency in Cooch Behar.

Although the smugglers managed to evade capture, the BSF found 8 gold biscuits at the scene. The estimated market value of the seized biscuits is approximately Rs 48 lakh 16 thousand.