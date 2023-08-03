BSF ADG visits border areas of North Bengal

Siliguri: Sonali Mishra, Additional Director General (ADG), Eastern Command of Border Security Force, Kolkata visited Indo-Bangladesh border area of North Bengal Frontier. Deepak M Damor, inspector general, North Bengal Frontier, along with other BSF senior officers, accompanied the ADG.



On her second day visit on August 2, she arrived at the border area of BOP Fulbari of 176 Battalion BSF, under Siliguri Sector of North Bengal Frontier. The ADG discussed operational challenges and their strategy and subsequently directed them to keep extra alert round-the-clock on Indo-Bangladesh border while performing duty.

She also visited ICP Fulbari and BOP Takravita of 195 Battalion BSF and held a ‘sainik sammelan’ followed by ‘barakhana’ with the border-deployed BSF troops. Later, she went on to visit BOPs Chanakya, Bharat and ahead fence border villages Sipaipara, Hindupara and Nikkipara.