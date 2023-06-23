BSF ADG Sonali Mishra visits Hili border area

BALURGHAT: Sonali Mishra, Additional Director General (ADG) of Eastern Command of BSF visited the Hili border area of South Dinajpur district on Friday to discuss emerging challenges and strategies to deal with border issues on the India-Bangladesh border.



The ADG (EC) held a courtesy meeting with Colonel Md Rashid Azgar, Border Guard Bangladesh, Sector Commander, Dinajpur (Bangladesh) and exchanged bouquets. Senior officials of both sides of border guarding forces were also present. ADG (EC) was also presented a memento to the BGB Sector Commander, Dinajpur.

Mishra discussed various border-related issues with Ajai Singh, Inspector General (IG) of North Bengal Frontier and other senior BSF officials under 61 Battalion BSF under Raiganj Sector of North Bengal Frontier of India-Bangladesh border including operational and administrative matters and also reviewed operational preparedness.

She issued crucial operational instructions and directed to keep a strict vigil on the border round the clock to curb nefarious activities of trans-border criminals and anti-national elements during the interaction with BSF officials and lauded the efforts made by the troops of North Bengal Frontier.