BSF ADG inspects India-Bangladesh border

Cooch Behar: In light of recent developments in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened its vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border, particularly in Cooch Behar district.



BSF Additional Director General (ADG) Ravi Gandhi conducted a thorough inspection of the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar on Thursday evening. During his visit, ADG Gandhi toured the Kuchlibari border area and the International Teen Bigha Corridor, a key transit point between the two countries. He stayed overnight at the Kuchlibari border outpost to assess the security situation firsthand.

During his visit, ADG Gandhi conversed with local residents and BSF officials from the Jalpaiguri sector, gathering insights on current security challenges and the effectiveness of ongoing measures. His interactions included detailed discussions on border security and operations aimed at curbing smuggling and illegal activities. Speaking about the situation, ADG Gandhi emphasised the BSF’s continuous vigilance, which has resulted in reduced smuggling and the capture of criminals. “Our border is secure, and there has been no illegal entry into India,” he stated. ADG Gandhi was accompanied by North Bengal Inspector General (IG) Suryakant Sharma and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, an unidentified Bangladeshi national was shot dead by BSF jawans when he allegedly tried to enter India, crossing the barbed wire fencing at Chainagar Border Out Post in North Dinajpur district on Thursday.