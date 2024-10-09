BSAEU to launch second phase of B.Ed admissions after Durga Puja

Kolkata: The Babasaheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) will initiate the second phase of admissions for B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) programs in self-financed colleges after Durga Puja. Originally scheduled to begin on October 8, the admissions will now start on October 21.



The university had planned to keep the online admission portal open during the Puja holidays. However, many colleges requested a delay due to the ongoing flood situation in parts of the state and the festivities. In light of these concerns, BSAEU has revised its schedule. Fresh candidates can apply for admission to self-financed B.Ed colleges affiliated with the university from October 21 to October 28, with the entire admission process extending until November 6.

BSAEU conducts centralised online admissions for B.Ed programs in its affiliated self-financed colleges. The first phase of admissions ran from September 4 to October 4, during which over 27,000 students were admitted. According to Soma Bandopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of BSAEU, there will be two more phases of admission as per government directives. To enhance educational quality, BSAEU mandated that all 624 B.Ed colleges comply with National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) standards last year. Although some private college owners initially protested against the university’s decision to withhold affiliation from non-compliant colleges, in the end over 567 colleges ultimately secured affiliation by meeting the necessary criteria.

University officials reported that these affiliated colleges have collectively appointed more than 1,800 faculty members under the supervision of the university, obtained fire safety certificates and maintained appropriate teacher-student ratios.

According to sources, for the 2024-2025 academic session, 598 colleges have received their affiliation and are participating in the centralised online admission process, while the remaining colleges are working to meet the requirements for affiliation.