BSAEU to ink MoU with KVIC for entrepreneurship cell to train students

Kolkata: Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) will soon sign an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding ) with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) for setting up an entrepreneurship cell to arrange for training to make its students self-reliant.



“We are going to start an entrepreneurship cell in our university and for this purpose we will sign an MoU with Khadi and Village Industries Commission. The purpose is to provide training to our students through the commission to make them self-reliant. To begin with, we will be hosting a workshop in collaboration with KVIC for the children of the Pearabagan slum adjacent to our varsity,” said Soma Bandyopadhyay, vice-chancellor of BSAEU.

BSEAU has adopted the Pearabagan slum under National Service Programme and has been offering education to the children there. KVIC, under the union ministry of MSME, organised a mini expo and workshop at BSEAU on Monday as part of its ‘Khadi Mahotsav’ campaign for sensitising the university students towards Khadi, ‘Vocal for Local’ and make them aware about benefits of these to our economy, ecology and women empowerment, and to encourage the public at large and youth in particular to buy Khadi and local products and inculcate in them a pride for local products. The Khadi Mahotsav campaign was held from October 2 to 31 across the country, including Bengal.

“We have reached out to a number of educational institutions across the state that includes Bankura, Burdwan, Midnapore, Nadia and Kolkata over the past one month and students have shown great interest. We offer training in around 58 trades,” Pabitra Kumar Sarkar, Expert Marketing Officer of KVIC in the state said.