BSAEU reopens online admission portal

Kolkata: Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) has announced the reopening of its online admission portal for the 2024-2026 academic session to fill vacant seats in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses in self-financed colleges. This is the third time the admission process has been reopened.

The online application process will begin on April 2 at 11 am and will close on April 5 at 10:59 pm. Applicants must also complete the payment of the application fee by April 5. The university will release the college and subject-wise merit list on April 9, while selected candidates must complete their admissions on April 11 and 12. Colleges must submit details of admitted students on the university portal by April 12. According to sources, the decision follows a directive from the state Higher Education department, which acted upon a Calcutta High Court order. Some college owners had approached the court, requesting another opportunity to fill vacant seats.

This move has raised concerns as the first semester of the 2024-2026 batch is nearing completion and the second semester is set to begin soon. There are doubts about how newly-admitted students will keep pace with the curriculum.

BSAEU has instructed colleges to ensure newly-admitted students meet the attendance requirements set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), which mandates at least 100 days of curriculum transactions. Colleges must submit an undertaking confirming compliance.

Students who had previously applied but did not secure admission must reapply and pay the fee again.