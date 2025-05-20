BSAEU begins affiliation renewal process for B.Ed & M.Ed colleges

Kolkata: The Babasaheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) has begun the affiliation renewal process for B.Ed and M.Ed colleges for the 2025-26 academic session. According to a recent university notification, eligible institutions must meet stringent criteria and submit the required documentation to receive the renewal link and complete the affiliation formalities.

The renewal link is being sent to colleges via e-mail from May 16 and will remain active for ten days. Upon receiving the intimation from the University, colleges must pay the affiliation fee within three working days.

Colleges that did not receive affiliation in 2024 or are currently involved in disputes due to various deficiencies must first rectify those issues to the University’s satisfaction. Only then may they apply to the registrar for the renewal link. Such applications will be considered only until the commencement of the admission process.

It is worth noting that in the 2023-24 session, affiliation was initially withheld from 253 institutions for failing to meet mandatory requirements. Although this number was reduced to 96 following intervention by the Calcutta High Court, around 15 colleges were still denied renewal in the 2024-25 session. To complete the application, colleges must upload several key documents, including the latest NCTE ERC faculty list of BSAEU with all supporting documentation, the latitude and longitude coordinates of the campus, a valid fire safety certificate and a resolution confirming the constitution of the current Managing Committee or Governing Body. Additionally, institutions must provide bank statements showing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of faculty salaries for the months of January to April 2025, along with land deeds and mutation certificates.

The University has also instructed that no institution should apply for method subjects unless it has qualified faculty listed in the current NCTE ERC faculty list. It has observed that some colleges admit students into method subjects without having the required faculty and later request changes. BSAEU has made it clear that such practices will not be entertained going forward.