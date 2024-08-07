Bryan Adams to perform in Kolkata in Dec

KOLKATA: Brace yourselves, music lovers of Kolkata. On December 8, 2024, Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams will be performing in the City of Joy. Yes, you read that right. Initially, Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ India Tour was set to begin in Shillong on December 10, but Kolkata has now been added to the list.



The ‘Summer of ’69’ singer will perform at Aquatica. Rajdeep Chakraborty, who is known for organising large-scale events with Salman Khan, confirmed the news. After his performance in Kolkata, Adams will continue his tour to Gurugram, Mumbai, Shillong, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

This marks Bryan Adams’ sixth visit to India. He first came in 1993-94, then again in 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2018. Adams’ journey began with his self-titled debut album in 1980, which was followed by a four-month Canadian tour.

His second album, ‘You Want It, You Got It’ (1981), was followed by a six-month American tour. His third album, ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ (1983), soared to the top 10 of the Hot 100 list.