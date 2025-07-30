‘Brutalised in Haryana, 300 migrants forced to flee & return to Bengal’

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing controversy over the implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that about 300 migrant workers were forced to flee Haryana and return to Bengal.

Trinamool Congress slammed the Haryana government on social media by saying: “300 migrant workers, men and women, were forced to flee Haryana and return to Bengal to escape @BJP4India’s xenophobic witch-hunt. @NayabSainiBJP’s police raided their homes, called them “Bangladeshi”, threw them in detention, and brutalised them despite valid documents proving their Indian citizenship. This is a fascist regime weaponizing state power to humiliate Bengalis.”

The ruling party in Bengal also asserted that the BJP will have to pay for each illegal detention that is being done in the states which are governed by them.

“@BJP4India will pay for every baton blow, every racial slur, every illegal detention. The countdown to their downfall has begun, and Bengal will lead the charge,” Trinamool Congress said on X.

Speaking on the issue, Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee, said that the BJP intends to exclude genuine voters and sneak in NRC through backdoors. He also alleged that under the current ruling dispensation at the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been reduced to a mere private agency. He said that SIR is a great threat to Indian democracy.

“BJP’s true intent is clear: exclude genuine voters and sneak in NRC through the backdoor. Under the Modi government’s direct influence, the ECI has been reduced to a private agency doing the BJP’s bidding.

Special Intensive Revision is nothing short of a grave threat to Indian democracy. But the people of Bengal are ready. They have thwarted such devious attempts before, and they will do it again. In Parliament, the voice of resistance is ringing loud and clear,” Banerjee added.