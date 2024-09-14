Brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore seized

Malda: The police seized brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore and arrested 3 persons in 2 days from Kaliachak. On Friday, the police arrested Bodrujjaman (36), from Bamuntola, recovering 3.476 kg of suspected brown sugar, a firearm, five rounds of ammunition, and an empty magazine.

The seized items, valued at approximately

Rs 3.5 crore, were found in Badal’s possession. He confessed to operating with a group smuggling narcotics from outside the state. On September 12, the police apprehended Nagardeep Mandal (29) and Biswadeb Mandal (24) from Mallikpur. They were caught with 1.039 kg of brown sugar, valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

They admitted sourcing the drug from Dimapur, Nagaland. The total seizure of narcotics this year by Malda police has reached 30 kg, valued at Rs 30 crore. Both cases are under judicial process.