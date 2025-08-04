Brown sugar worth Rs 2 cr seized at Malda Stn

Malda: The Malda Town Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a suspected drug smuggler and seized 404 grams of brown sugar from his possession at Malda Town Railway Station on Monday.

The contraband, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore in the illegal market, was intercepted before it could be transported to Cooch Behar.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Jasimuddin Sheikh, hails from Shahbazpur area in Kaliachak. Acting on a tip-off, the GRP team led by IC Prashanta Rai conducted a swift operation at the station.“Based on specific intelligence, our team conducted a search and recovered the brown sugar from the accused’s bag,” said IC Rai. “Initial interrogation reveals he was en route from Kaliachak to Cooch Behar for delivery. We are probing further to uncover the entire network.”

Jasimuddin was produced before the Malda District Court today with a prayer for seven days of police remand to facilitate further investigation. Authorities suspect a larger drug syndicate behind the operation and are intensifying efforts to trace others involved in the racket.