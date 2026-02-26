Brown sugar seized in Cooch Behar; Locals accused of obstructing Police raid

Cooch Behar: Tension prevailed in Ward No. 19 of Cooch Behar town on Tuesday night after locals allegedly attempted to obstruct police personnel during a narcotics raid. Acting on a tip-off, police from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station conducted an operation in the Devi Bari Lichutala area and arrested a suspected drug peddler.

The accused, identified as Sabbir Hussain (30), a resident of Ward No. 19, was allegedly found in possession of approximately 100 grams of brown sugar. The contraband was seized, and he was taken into custody.

Tapan Paul, Officer-in-Charge of the police station, said that officers faced resistance from the accused’s family members while carrying out the arrest. “After receiving credible information, we conducted the raid. Some family members attempted to obstruct police action, but the accused was successfully apprehended. Further investigation is underway,” he stated.

Police sources revealed that a few days earlier, another individual was arrested with brown sugar from the Fasir Ghat area, indicating the possible presence of an active narcotics network operating in different parts of the town.

The recurring incidents have raised concerns over the growing spread of drug abuse among the youth. While residents have welcomed intensified police action, questions remain about how effectively the illicit trade can be curbed in the long run.