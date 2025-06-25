Brown sugar haul continues in Malda

Malda: In a significant blow to drug trafficking in the region, a joint operation conducted by the STF Kolkata, CMG Cell Malda and officers of Baishnabnagar Police Station led to the arrest of one Anil Choudhury (38) from Bihar. The arrest took place near the 18 Mile area under Baishnabnagar Police Station on the Farakka-bound

stretch of NH-12.

Acting on a tip-off from a secret source, the team intercepted Choudhury, a resident of Nathnagar village in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Upon search, officials recovered approximately 1 kilogram and 454 grams of suspected brown sugar from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that Choudhury had procured the narcotics from unidentified individuals based in Kaliachak—a known hotspot in the region for drug trafficking.

Authorities suspect that the consignment was intended for further distribution.

A specific case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Law enforcement agencies are now tracing the source and network behind the consignment.