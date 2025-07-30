Brown sugar addiction surge fuels crime wave in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A disturbing surge in brown sugar addiction among the youth of Alipurduar district is triggering a wave of petty crime, pushing families into crisis. Incidents of theft and snatching are being reported almost daily, leaving residents increasingly alarmed.

Reports state that many addicts, including those from affluent backgrounds, are mortgaging family gold at private loan companies using Aadhaar and PAN cards to secure quick cash. As a result, gold loan businesses are booming. Meanwhile, expensive mobile phones and motorcycles are being sold for half their value, fueling a rise in second-hand shops that often cater to substance abusers.

A substance abuser, speaking anonymously, revealed that brown sugar is being smuggled in from Murshidabad and Malda via Cooch Behar. “We bring in 10 grams for Rs 20,000, divide it into 14 packets and sell each for Rs 2,000. That way, I cover my costs required for this addiction. No one even checks the weight—they trust us,” he said.

According to psychiatrists, families often detect addiction long before law enforcement. Yet, due to stigma and fear of societal backlash, most parents remain silent.

“By the time the child is brought to rehabilitation, the addiction has already taken root—mentally and physically,” said Dr. Niladri Nath, a psychiatrist at Alipurduar District Hospital.

“Brown sugar is far more addictive than alcohol or cannabis. In just five to seven days, dependency develops. I’ve treated over 1,000 addicts in the last two months—most between 16 and 30 years old, many from well-to-do families,” he added. “De-addiction drugs are scarce and I often need special permission from the Health department to

procure them.”

A young woman who overcame her addiction shared her harrowing experience: “You can dodge police checks—brown sugar doesn’t show up on a breathalyser. It starts with peer pressure. One try and you’re trapped. I ended up stealing from my own home. Many girls go as far as selling their bodies to feed the habit. Recovery was a battle. I beg others—don’t ever go down this path.”

Ratul Biswas, head of a local NGO, echoed growing concern: “Brown sugar addiction is now a burning issue in Alipurduar. Youth are falling prey and crime is rising. Parents, fearing social stigma, often hide their child’s addiction, which only worsens the problem. Police have made arrests and are running awareness campaigns, but stronger collective action is needed to eliminate the root of the problem. It’s time for the community to stand with the authorities and fight back.”