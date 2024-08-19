Brothers tie rakhi on their sister’s wrist

Cooch Behar: It was Rakhi Utsav with a difference. A voluntary organisation in Cooch Behar celebrated the ‘Suraksha Rakhi Utsav’ on Sunday. Held in front of Sagar Dighi in Cooch Behar town, the event saw brothers tying ‘rakhi’ on their sisters’ wrists and pledging to ensure their safety. Rakhis are usually tied by women or girls to their brothers.

The celebration was marked by the participation of female professionals, including nurses, lawyers, police officers, social workers and journalists, who were honoured with rakhi in accordance with traditional Raksha Bandhan rituals.

The event aimed to address societal concerns over the growing rate of crime against women and to convey a message about the importance of women’s safety.

Shankar Rai, a member of the organising group, remarked: “Our sisters face significant safety challenges. It is our duty as brothers to ensure their protection.

While sisters often take on responsibilities for their families, it is crucial for us to also support and safeguard them.

Through initiatives like this, we aim to reinforce the message that it is our collective responsibility to protect all women in society.”

The ‘Suraksha Rakhi Utsav’ pledged to ensure a safer environment for women through community engagement and awareness.