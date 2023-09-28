Brother of martyr gets appointed to State Minority Dev Board

Cooch Behar: Pinku Rahman, the brother of Moniruzzaman Mia, who died in CAPF firing during Assembly election in 2021, has been appointed as a member of the State Minority Development Board.



Pinku Rahman expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upon receiving the new responsibility. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee still remembers the victims and it is a great honour,” he stated. He also attended a meeting of the Minority Development Board.

Upon his return to Cooch Behar, he was extended a warm welcome by the TMC party. The next of kin of the four individuals who lost their lives in the CAPF firing during the Assembly elections on April 10, 2021 in Sitalkuchi, have already been provided jobs by the state government. Rahela Khatun, the wife of the deceased Moniruzzaman, has also been employed as a home guard.

However, Pinku alleged that shortly after receiving the job, Rahela moved to her father’s house and has not returned since.

Abhijit De Bhowmick, president of the Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress, said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee consistently keeps an eye out for everyone, not just for political reasons like the BJP. This appointment is a testament to her approach. I am delighted that today a family of one of the martyrs has a member on the Minority Development Board.”