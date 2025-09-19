Bronchoscopy service opened at Malda Med College & Hospital

Malda: Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) has taken a major step forward in modern healthcare delivery by introducing bronchoscopy services for the first time in the region. With this, MMCH has become the first government hospital to offer the advanced diagnostic facility among the neighbouring districts.

The service was officially inaugurated at the Department of Chest Medicine on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, MMCH Principal Partha Pratim Mukhopadhyay, said, “This is a milestone for our institution and for the people of Malda and adjoining districts. Until now, patients had to travel to Kolkata or other major cities f

or bronchoscopy. From today, we can provide this essential diagnostic tool right here in Malda.” Head of the Chest Medicine Department, Arunava Dutta Chowdhury highlighted the significance of the facility. “Bronchoscopy is vital for diagnosing lung infections, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and other pulmonary diseases. Earlier, the lack of this service posed a major challenge.

Now, our patients will receive timely diagnosis and treatment without the burden of traveling far,” he said. Doctors believe the newly introduced service will greatly benefit common people by enabling faster detection and treatment of respiratory illnesses.

With this development, MMCH has not only strengthened its infrastructure but also ensured that advanced medical care is accessible to the people of Gour Banga.