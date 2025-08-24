Brokers dupe dozens in South Berubari with fake land records

Jalpaiguri: A large-scale land scam has come to light in the disputed border area of South Berubari, where residents were allegedly cheated by brokers issuing fake land records.

The Jalpaiguri Sadar Land and Land Revenue department has launched an investigation after multiple complaints surfaced. According to officials, several villagers were lured into paying hefty sums to brokers for preparing land documents, only to discover later that the records were invalid. Victims have lodged written complaints with the Sadar Land and Revenue Office, prompting officer Raju Tamang to order a probe into the racket.

One such victim, Jhumur Akand of Nabinbasti, approached a Duare Sarkar camp with a Khatian (land record) for his 8 bighas of land to apply for benefits under the Krishak Bandhu scheme. To his shock, officials informed him that the khatian was invalid. His wife, Hameda Begum, said: “We paid a broker Rs 10,000 per bigha — a total of Rs 80,000 — for records of our 8 bighas.

Though we received the Khatian, no official deed was given. At the camp, we were told the records are fake. Now we don’t even know if our land is legally ours.”

Others reported similar ordeals. Nakmal Mandal claimed that although he has a registered deed for 2.29 acres, the Khatian shows 1.43 acres fraudulently transferred under two other names. Sabidul Mondal paid Rs 32,000 for Khatians of 4.5 bighas, but his name appeared on someone else’s land, while his own was omitted. Majid Mondal, too, discovered his 67 decimals of land missing from the records despite paying a broker.

Investigations suggest that the most glaring irregularity lies in the absence of mandatory surveys. Normally, an Amin (government surveyor) must measure land before Khatians are issued. In these cases, however, brokers allegedly bypassed the process and supplied forged records stamped with the seal of the Jalpaiguri Sadar Land and Revenue department.

On the matter, Land and Revenue officer Raju Tamang stated: “If land is classified as fallow, it cannot be included under the Krishak Bandhu scheme. Several victims from South Berubari have approached me with written complaints. We will investigate the matter thoroughly and take necessary action.”