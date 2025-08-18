Broker posing as doc held at North Bengal Med Hospital

Siliguri: Police have busted a broker ring operating inside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), arresting a youth who allegedly posed as a doctor to extort money from patients and their families.

The arrested accused has been identified as Raj Roy, a resident of Vivekananda Pally in Shalugara, under Bhaktinagar Police Station, Siliguri.

According to police, he had been masquerading as a doctor for quite some time and duping patients who had come to the hospital from different parts

of the region.

Police sources said that Roy collected money from patients, promising treatment services and diagnostic procedures. On Saturday, he allegedly took money from a patient’s family, assuring them of arranging an X-ray. However, he failed to fulfill the promise, which led to suspicion. When the family realised they had been duped, they lodged a complaint at the North Bengal Medical College Police Outpost.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Roy and later handed him over to Matigara Police Station. On Sunday, he was produced before the Siliguri court and an investigation has been initiated to determine the extent of his involvement and whether more people are connected to the racket.