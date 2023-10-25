BRO makes remarkable progress on Kandi tunnel

The Border Roads Organisation on Wednesday achieved a breakthrough of the 260-metre Kandi tunnel along the Jammu-Poonch national highway, a defence spokesperson said.

The tunnel work, which commenced in March, has seen remarkable progress despite facing adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and landslides along the entire road stretch, the spokesperson said. He said the first of the four tunnels has achieved its breakthrough, a significant milestone in the ongoing project Sampark’ on the Akhnoor-Poonch highway (NH 144A), which came ahead of the schedule, demonstrating the exceptional expertise and determination of the BRO.

The spokesperson said the crucial project has been divided into eight packages, and the BRO is making remarkable progress in enhancing the horizontal and vertical profile of the road. Chief Engineer Project Sampark, Brigadier Tejpal Singh was present to witness this momentous occasion.

“Package 1 is expected to be completed by June next year. Once completed, this tunnel will reduce the length of the road by 2.5 kilometres, improving connectivity and facilitating more efficient travel between Akhnoor and Poonch,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, he said this tunnel will play a vital role in enhancing strategic connectivity for the armed forces, enabling smoother movement.