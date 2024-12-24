British-era pine wood church in Siliguri stands testament to history and faith

Siliguri: Amidst the hustle and bustle of modern day Siliguri, the oldest church of Siliguri, built during the British era, stands as a silent witness to the city’s transformation.

The ‘Church of North India’, situated on Church Road, a street named after this very landmark, is a timeless relic of the past that continues to draw worshippers every week for prayers and ceremonies.

Constructed in 1931, the church’s walls were crafted from pine wood instead of bricks. This unique architectural choice has withstood the test of time, and the church remains remarkably well-preserved, now nearing its centenary. Like any other year, this year too, Christmas is being celebrated in the church with splendor. The celebrations started on Tuesday evening. A day-long programme will be organized on the day of Christmas.

Marvin Henry, the Secretary of the church, said: “My wife’s grandfather was the founder of this church. This church, built by a resident of Kalimpong, is almost entirely made of pine wood and covered with tin.” The land on which the church was built was donated by a Mahbert family of Siliguri. Reverend G S Pradhan, was the founder of the church. A bell house was also there outside the church, where a large bell was rung to call worshippers to prayer. However, the house had to be demolished as it was dilapidated.

Regular Sunday prayers, along with special ceremonies and morning worship sessions, continue to be held here. Despite the passage of time, the interior and exterior of the church remain unchanged, maintaining its historic charm.

However, the church committee is planning to renovate the church as the number of members has increased and the church has a small prayer room. Currently more that 300 people are members of the church.