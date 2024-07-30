British Deputy High Commissioner meets local stakeholders in Taki

Kolkata: British Deputy High Commissioner, Dr Andrew Fleming engaged with local stakeholders, including elected representatives, police, community leaders and women and girls’ groups, to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at Taki in North 24-Parganas.



The interaction was part of the British Deputy High Commission-supported project ‘Naya Savera’ implemented by an NGO in South and North 24-Parganas districts to make vulnerable communities self-sufficient through sustainable livelihood opportunities and linkages to government schemes catering to food security, access to health care, stipend and pensions for girls and women and those supporting women entrepreneurship.

The project aims to reduce school dropout rates, child marriages and child labour; all of which are drivers of trafficking.

Beneficiaries including adolescent girls and women shared their experiences and insights gained under the project on combating trafficking in persons.

Dr. Fleming said it was invaluable to gain insights from stakeholders involved in working towards combating trafficking in persons in Taki and its environs.

He highlighted this year’s theme for World Day Against Trafficking - “Leave no child behind” and underlined the power of educating children, their parents and the wider community to prevent exploitation, abuse and trafficking of persons.

“I have worked to combat trafficking in West Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan.

I understand the particular complexities involved in border areas. As such I appreciate the presence of different stakeholders here today and also heard directly from the young people about their experiences and am hopeful that the challenges will be addressed with community support in a holistic manner,” Dr. Fleming added.