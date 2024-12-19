British Deputy High Commission shines spotlight on disability cricket

KOLKATA: The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata in collaboration with the Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA), Rotary Club of Kolkata Metro City and Connections hosted an event on Wednesday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024.

The event focused on ‘Amplifying leadership in Disability Cricket’ brought together differently-abled cricketers from the West Bengal Cricket Association for differently-abled. A panel discussion was held in the presence of Andrew Fleming, Sarbani Bhattacharya, Ritushree Guha and Utpal Majumdar. The panel discussion moderated by Amit Sengupta shone the spotlight on the importance of accessibility in sports, breaking barriers and promoting equal opportunities for people with disabilities. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, said: “Aside from being good for one’s health, sport participation is an immensely powerful medium through which to develop many life skills. It should be available and accessible to all and this absolutely should include the differently-abled community.”

Jane Powell, Performance Manager, Disability Cricket, England and Wales Cricket Board and Rob Tipping, Head of Cricket Programmes, Lord’s Taverners joined online from London and highlighted the various disability cricket initiatives that they have been undertaking to raise awareness of this game.

Reetasri Ghosh, Vice-President, IBSA, said: “Disabled cricketers are truly redefining leadership on the field. From overcoming physical challenges to leading their teams to victory, these players are truly role models for everyone. Their dedication to the sport and their ability to inspire others is indeed commendable.”