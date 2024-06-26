‘Britannia to further augment its business in Bengal’

Kolkata: Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified on Tuesday that Britannia, as a company, is fully committed to Bengal and will be further augmenting its business in the state.



Mitra rubbished reports in a section of the media that the food major is winding up its business in Bengal, dubbing them as “false and having vested interest”.

According to sources, Britannia is likely to set up a state-of-the-art plant in Durgapur.

At a press conference in Nabanna, Mitra claimed to have received a phone call from Managing Director (MD) of Britannia Varun Berry who is presently abroad.

“He (Varun Berry) has stated clearly that Britannia as a company is fully committed to West Bengal. From Bengal, Britannia’s business is to the tune of Rs 1000-1200 crore, one of the largest markets in India.”

Quoting the MD of the food major, Mitra further informed: “We want to build Britannia’s business from strength to strength in West Bengal. Registered office is in Kolkata and will remain in Kolkata. The shareholders meeting which happens in the city will continue to be held in Kolkata.”

Mitra claimed that Berry told him that soon after the latter’s return to India he will come to the city and hold a meeting with the state government on further expansion of its business in Bengal.

Britannia has a plant in Taratala that dates back to 1947. It has been a hub for manufacturing, planning, logistics, and sales operations in the eastern region. Sources said, the food major across the country has been moving its manufacturing facilities away from city centres to locations near highways for more space and better logistics. Britannia is likely to set up a state-of-the-art plant in Durgapur.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose hit out at BJP’s IT cell over the issue.

“Dear @ BJP4India @ BJP4India, IT Cell and other non biologicals, you’ll need to stop your distasteful celebrations. You see #Britannia is NOT shutting shop in Bengal as you claimed, instead it’s investing in a cutting-edge facility in Durgapur following the closure of its old plant. @ BJP4India which wishes misfortune on Bengal and peddles fake news now finds themselves wallowing in a slush pit of lies,” Ghose wrote on her X handle.