Brisk business for Raiganj artisans as idols make it to Bihar

With the demand for idols of Goddess Saraswati from Raiganj increasing in different places of Katihar district in Bihar, it is brisk business for Raiganj artisans this time.

Different clubs and students of schools of Barsoi, Sonali, Mukuria and Katihar of Bihar turned up in Raiganj to purchase idols of Goddess from the artisans of Raiganj. The idols were transported by train to Bihar.

Besides, in the local market too, the demand has increased.

Vishal Yadav, a youth from Katihar said: “We purchased an idol of Goddess Saraswati of around 4 feet height for Rs 3000 from Raiganj. The same would have cost us around Rs 6000 in Katihar. On the other hand, the idols of Raiganj are better sculpted than Bihar so we prefer Raiganj.”Rajkumar Jha, a student of Barsoi in Katihar said: “We heard that the cost of Saraswati idol is cheaper in Raiganj. The idols are also more attractive. We visited Kanchanpally in Raiganj and bought an idol. This year many high schools and primary schools of Barsoi, Sonali and Katihar have purchased idols from Raiganj.”

Bhanu Paul, a noted artisan of Kanchanpally in Raiganj said: “This year many people from Bihar bought idols from us. At the same time there was a good demand for our idols in local markets. So it was much better business than the previous year. It is a big relief after what we faced during the pandemic.”