Bring Bhangar under Kolkata Police: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal to bring the Bhangar area under Kolkata Police jurisdiction for better policing and maintenance of law and order.

On Wednesday, during a programme of Kolkata Police at the Alipore Bodyguard Lines, Banerjee asked Goyal to create a separate division for Bhangar and its adjacent area and depute a Deputy Commissioner. Apart from asking Goyal, Chief Minister also asked the Director General (DG) of the state police, Manoj Malaviya to do the needful.

Sources informed, already discussions have started in Lalbazar for necessary action to follow Banerjee’s instructions. Though the jurisdictional change and creating a division is a bit lengthy process, but Kolkata Police is trying to be prepared from their end to take charge of the new areas. Apart from Bhangar, some other areas may also inducted into Kolkata Police jurisdiction as well.

Bhangar became the hotbed of tension since pre-poll times as several incidents of violence were reported from there.