Brigade rally: Preps on at full throttle, spl ramp being built

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to organise a massive rally “Jonogorjon Sabha” at the Brigade on Sunday which may turn a major platform for the ruling party to begin the Lok Sabha polls campaign.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, the names of 42 Lok Sabha candidates may be announced by the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee from this rally. The ramp that is being constructed on Brigade Parade Ground will be an attraction for the Trinamool Congress supporters as the ramp will be given the shape of Trinamool Congress’ symbol “Jora Phul” (two flowers with grass).

The ramp will be situated in front of the stage. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday evening inspected the spot. Trinamool Congress in a post on X on Friday said: “Feel the excitement building as Brigade Ground is prepped up for a “Jonogorjon Sabha” of unprecedented scale and magnitude. On the 10th of March, join us for a one-of-a-kind experience that promises to be unlike anything witnessed before. Brace yourself a roar louder than ever!”

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee already appealed to the people of Bengal to join “Jonogorjon” rally on Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday to keep Bengal’s culture intact and to raise a thunderous protest against the implementation of NRC and deprivation of Bengal’s people by the Centre. “The #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade Ground this Sunday will be a historic event on the land that has always fought for its rights. Join us as we lead the people’s movement for Bengal’s secure future. Bengal will show path,” Banerjee had earlier posted on X.

Banerjee had also urged the people of Bengal to join the March 10 rally in Brigade saying that people’s gathering, united slogan, united pledge will take Bengal forward. She said that the Centre has deprived Bengal and stopped giving dues under various heads. Poor people are deprived. Funds for houses, roads, 100-day work, and health projects have been stopped. Let the shout of the people be so loud so that people in Delhi can hear this.