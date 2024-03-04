Brigade rally: Centre denies trains; saffron brigade ‘scared out of their wits’, says TMC

Kolkata: Lashing out at the BJP for refusing to provide two special trains for bringing people from North Bengal to Kolkata for the brigade rally on March 10, TMC, on Monday, alleged that it was a sign that the saffron brigade is quaking in their boots.



TMC shared a photo of a letter which purportedly appeared to confirm that the two trains requested by the party could not be made available due to “operational constraints”. The letter was signed by “Rajendra Borban, Jt. General Manager, IRCTC/EZ/ Kolkata.” It read: “… As communicated by North East Frontier Railway the proposal for running two FTR special trains Ex-APDJ and NCB to SDAH and back on 08.03.2024 is not feasible due to operational constraints.”

TMC wrote on X: “@BJP4India is SCARED OUT OF THEIR WITS. Despite accepting a security deposit, our request for special trains to carry the people of Alipurduar and Coochbehar to Kolkata have been turned down, stating “operation constraints.” We’re 6 days away from the #JonogorjonSabha and the BJP JOMIDARS can already feel the ground beneath their feet shaking. Unfortunately for them, NOTHING CAN STOP US. It didn’t stop people from reaching Delhi and it won’t stop them from participating in what will be an historic rally!”

TMC leader Derek O’Brien wrote on X: “PM@narendramodi‘s Rail Minister@AshwiniVaishnaw Would you have cited “operational issues” if these trains were requested by Odisha CM who ensured that you got Rajya Sabha? Clearly not. Such pettiness can’t stop lakhs of people from mega rally #JonogorjonSabha on March 10”.Addressing a press conference, TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Bratya Basu echoed the same and said that the party will make arrangements to bring people from North Bengal for the Brigade rally on March 10. “If trains are refused, we will get them in buses. Earlier too the BJP-led Centre had refused to give rains for taking the deprived beneficiaries of Bengal to Delhi for protest,” both the leaders said.

The party will be holding a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground on March 10 under the taglines ‘Jana Garjon Sabha’ (roar of the mass) and ‘Brigade Chalo’ to protest against the Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal.