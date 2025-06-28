Bridge maintenance: Over 70 Sealdah suburban trains cancelled this weekend

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of 74 suburban trains over the weekend across Sealdah Division’s Main and North lines due to scheduled bridge maintenance work.

A 10-hour traffic and power block has been scheduled on the Up and Down lines in the Sealdah-Dum Dum Junction section from 10:15 pm on Saturday, June 28, to 8:15 am on Sunday, June 29, to facilitate the re-girdering of Bridges Nos. 3 and 27. Services on multiple suburban routes will be affected, with trains either cancelled or curtailed. On Saturday, 36 trains will remain cancelled, affecting routes such as Sealdah-Naihati, Sealdah-Ranaghat, Bidhannagar-Barrackpore, Dum Dum-Gobardanga, Sealdah-Bangaon, Sealdah-Shantipur, Sealdah-Krishnanagar City, Sealdah-Barasat and Sealdah-Dattapukur.

In addition, a Dum Dum-Hasanabad local will be extended up to Sealdah, while a special service will depart from Sealdah at 7:05 pm on Saturday, following the route of a Dum Dum-Gobardanga local.

A further 38 services will remain cancelled on Sunday, including those operating between Sealdah and Krishnanagar City, Gede, Kalyani Simanta, Habra, Hasanabad, Ranaghat and Naihati. Several trains will be short-terminated or originate from alternate stations.

The Gede-Sealdah local will terminate at Barrackpore on Saturday, while the return service will start from there on Sunday.

The Bangaon-Sealdah local will end at Dum Dum Cantonment on Saturday and resume from the same station the next day. The Shantipur-Sealdah local will terminate at Naihati on June 28, with the up train starting from Naihati on June 29. One Bangaon local will end at Barasat, while a Sealdah–Habra service will start from Barasat on Sunday.