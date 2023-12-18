Bridge between Tilbhita & Kotalpukur stations rebuilt

Kolkata: The Howrah Division successfully completed the rebuilding of bridge number 240 located between Tilbhita and Kotalpukur stations. The original structure of a plate girder which dated back to 1965 was replaced with a modern pre-stressed concrete (PSC) slab.



Overcoming obstacles such as site conditions, prolonged traffic blocks and technical constraints with Railway cranes, the division employed the innovative measure.

A dedicated approach road was constructed and an earthen embankment over the waterway facilitated the use of a road crane. This strategic approach allowed for the successful completion of the project within the sanctioned 13-hour block. “The effort not only met but exceeded expectations by reducing the block duration by seven hours. Transporting 30 PSC slabs weighing 20 tons (18 slabs) and 12 tons (12 slabs), via road trailers from Khana and Rampurhat further contributed to the project’s efficiency.

The deployment of three cranes and two tower wagons played a crucial role in the successful execution,” an official stated.