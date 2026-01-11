Brick kiln worker rescued after 10-day captivity in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A labour leader was allegedly held captive for ten consecutive days in an unhygienic shed at a brick kiln in Alipurduar, subjected to “starvation, mental torture and isolation”, before being rescued by police late on Saturday night.

The incident took place at the Majherdabri Dhalkar brick kiln under the Samutala Road outpost in Alipurduar Block-II. The rescued worker has been identified as Ziarul Haque, a labour leader from Dhubri, Assam. According to police and family members, Haque was confined under lock and key, denied adequate food and allegedly left without food for several days. He was not allowed to step outside the shed, even to answer nature’s call, and was kept from seeing daylight. His mobile phone was also taken away to prevent him from seeking help.

Haque managed to alert the police through a friend, following which officers broke open the lock on Saturday night, rescued him and sent him to hospital for medical treatment.

Based on a written complaint filed by Haque’s family, police arrested brick kiln manager Baban Pal and assistant manager Chandan Barman. Both were produced before the Alipurduar district court on Sunday. The kiln owner, Shubhamoy Pal, named as the prime accused, is absconding.

Police investigation revealed that a labour contractor, Faridul Haque of Jorai, had allegedly taken an advance of Rs 2 lakh from the kiln owner to supply 15 workers. In late November, eight workers led by Ziarul Haque joined the kiln, after which the contractor reportedly went missing.

Police said the kiln owner allegedly pressured Haque to bring more workers. When he failed to do so and sought to leave the job on December 31, he was allegedly confined.

After his rescue, Haque said: “If Saturday night had passed, I might not have survived.”

Officer-in-Charge of Samutala Road outpost Sanjeeb Modak said, “Two accused have been arrested, and a search is underway to trace the absconding kiln owner.”