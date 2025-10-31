Breast Cancer Awareness Walk to be held by Ruby Hosp today

Kolkata: In an effort to promote early detection and awareness of breast cancer, Ruby General Hospital will organise a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on October 31, starting from its premises at 8:45 am. The initiative is part of the hospital’s annual campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed globally every October.

According to the hospital, breast cancer continues to be the most common cancer among women worldwide, with the incidence rising steadily in both developed and developing countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) advocates national-level cancer control programmes that emphasise early detection and treatment—key steps that can significantly improve cure rates.

For the past 10 years, Ruby Cancer Centre, a unit of Ruby General Hospital, has been leading awareness drives across Bengal to educate the public about the importance of timely diagnosis. Continuing that tradition, the upcoming rally is being organised in association with the Ruby Cancer Care and Research Foundation (RCCRF).

Highlighting the event’s spirit, the organisers said that breast cancer survivors are the real ambassadors and celebrities in the fight against the disease. Many survivors, their families, eminent oncologists and doctors from various specialties are expected to participate in the walk. “We look forward to the valued presence of the media to highlight this exclusive effort,” said Subhasish Datta, Chief General Manager (Operations) of Ruby General Hospital and Ruby Cancer Centre.