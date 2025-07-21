‘Breakthrough’: Scientists decode genome of ‘endangered’ turtle, map their habitats

Kolkata: A team of international scientists from the Republic of Korea and India has achieved a breakthrough in wildlife conservation by decoding the complete mitochondrial genome of the critically-endangered Crowned River Turtle (Hardella thurjii) and forecasting habitat changes using next-generation genomics and climate-based modeling.

The study was published in the Ecology and Evolution journal by the British Ecological Society and John Wiley & Sons Ltd in June.

The researchers successfully sequenced the entire mitochondrial genome of H. thurjii, establishing its evolutionary position within the turtle family Geoemydidae. “Our phylogenetic analysis confirmed that Hardella thurjii forms a monophyletic group with the genus Batagur in the subfamily Batagurinae,” said Hye-Eun Kang of Pukyong National University, Busan.

Hyun-Woo Kim from the same university said bioinformatics analysis revealed a unique gene arrangement that distinguishes H. thurjii from its closest relatives. Jayaditya Purakayastha of Help Earth, Guwahati, noted this rare mitochondrial architecture reinforces the turtle’s genomic identity and confirms its ancient matrilineal lineage.

In the second phase, researchers used ensemble species distribution modeling (SDM) to map current and future suitable habitats across the Indus-Ganges-Brahmaputra (IGB) River Basin. Based on over 100 verified occurrence records and advanced algorithms, they found that just 110,490 sq km—or 10.3 per cent—of the IGB basin is currently suitable for the species.

“Over 75 per cent of this habitat lies in the Indus Basin,” said Imon Abedin of Dibru-Saikhowa Conservation Society, Assam.

While the eastern zone offers scope for wetland restoration and species reintroduction, the western population faces threats from habitat fragmentation and decline.

The team urges expanded mitogenomic sampling, full-genome sequencing, and transboundary policy alignment. “This is about conserving entire ecosystems and shared evolutionary heritage under climate stress,” said Shantanu Kundu of Pukyong National University.

Conservationists also call for strategies that merge genomic data with spatial ecology. “We must act fast to preserve genetic diversity and combat poaching, encroachment, pollution and illegal trade,” said Arunima Singh of the Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation India. Shailendra Singh stressed stricter Environmental Impact Assessments in ecologically-sensitive zones like the Saryu River.