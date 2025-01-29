Breakthrough: ‘Mastermind’ behind tab scam arrested from Chopra

Raiganj: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing state tab scam case, police arrested Mumtajul Islam alias Jewel, headmaster in-charge of Majhiwali High School in Chopra, North Dinajpur district. He was apprehended from Coatgauchh in Chopra on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities continue to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend others connected to the scam, ensuring accountability and justice in the case.

Islam, allegedly the mastermind behind the scam, had been absconding since a complaint was lodged against him at the Islampur Cyber Crime Police Station. Sources revealed that he had reportedly been hiding in Nepal to evade arrest. His involvement surfaced after multiple arrests were made in the Chopra region, which has been identified as the epicenter of the scam. The state tab scam has drawn widespread attention, with allegations of financial misappropriation in the distribution of government-provided tablets for students.

Chopra and its adjoining areas have been under intense police scrutiny, leading to the arrest of more than 25 individuals in the past few months.

Teams from multiple districts, including East Midnapore, Asansol and Hooghly, in collaboration with Islampur Police District officials, have been actively pursuing those involved in the case.

Investigations suggest that Islam used the school’s portal to siphon off government funds meant for the tablet distribution programme. Several other individuals from Chopra were reportedly linked to the fraudulent scheme.

Despite multiple raids at his school, he remained elusive until his capture on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, Jobby Thomas stated: “Mumtajul Islam was accused in the state tab scam case and had been absconding for more

than a month. He was arrested on Wednesday and an investigation has begun. He is currently being interrogated to uncover more details about the scam.”