Breakthrough: Malda farmer develops high-quality potato seeds

Malda: In a breakthrough that promises to transform potato farming in Malda district, local farmer Monotosh Rajbanshi has successfully developed high-quality, disease-free potato seeds using an advanced scientific method. His achievement is expected to significantly reduce the region’s long-standing dependence on Punjab for potato seeds.

Monotosh, himself a full-time farmer, has been working tirelessly for the past three years to perfect the Apical Rooted Cutting (ARC) technique—an improved version of the traditional rooted cutting method. Speaking about his journey, he said: “I saw large-scale work being done with rooted cutting in other states. That inspired me to try it here. After nearly three years of hard work, observations, and continuous effort, I finally succeeded.”

He began experimenting with the technology in 2022, and today his farm produces around 26 varieties of high-quality potato seeds, including popular types like Jyoti and Himalini. All the seeds produced are completely disease-free and boast improved yield potential. Using his modern ARC-based method, Monotosh has already prepared nearly 500 packets of potato seeds, of which about 300 packets have been sold to local farmers.

Explaining the scientific process behind ARC, he said: “The ARC method is a lengthy and sensitive procedure. First, disease-free potato plantlets are created through multi-cutting in a controlled laboratory. These plantlets are then transferred to virus-free net houses. Through this systematic process, the resulting seeds become healthier and stronger.”

Farmers who have purchased his seeds are hopeful that the improved variety will help them achieve higher yields while reducing cultivation costs.

With local access to high-quality seeds, farmers will no longer need to rely heavily on seeds brought from Punjab—an issue that often increased production expenses.

The Malda district agriculture department has welcomed Monotosh’s innovation. Bidyut Kumar Barman, Deputy Director of Agriculture, said, “The seeds produced through the Apical Rooted Cutting method are extremely beneficial for farmers. They will now get good-quality seeds locally at lower cost. This initiative is a big step forward for Malda’s potato cultivation.”

Monotosh’s success has opened a new chapter in local agriculture, proving how scientific methods, combined with determination, can create sustainable solutions for farmers. His achievement stands as an inspiring example for the farming community across Bengal.