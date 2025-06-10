Breakthrough in Nadap murder case: Key evidence recovered

Malda: A major breakthrough in the Saddam Nadap murder case has emerged with the recovery of his decomposed body and reconstruction of the crime scene, exposing a chilling conspiracy allegedly carried out by his own relatives.

Saddam Nadap (31), a contractor from Koklamari village, went missing on May 20. A police complaint filed by his wife on May 23 named his uncle, Rehman Nadap and aunt, Moumita Hasan, as suspects. After sustained interrogation, Moumita confessed to the murder and led police to her ancestral home in Shihur village, South Dinajpur, where Saddam’s body was recovered on June 3 — buried and sealed inside a wall.

“It was a cold and calculated act,” said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav. “After luring him to Tapan, they killed him and hid the body using cement and construction material sourced locally.”

On June 7, Moumita was remanded to police custody and further evidence was seized. Acting on her and Rehman’s statements, police recovered Saddam’s two-wheeler (WB 84J-5551), three mobile phones and a blood-stained iron knife believed to be the murder weapon. Also found were tools and materials used to conceal the body, including a khurpi and plastic container. Police seized clothing of the accused and the victim and retrieved Saddam’s viscera for forensic examination. On June 9, investigators carried out a full reconstruction of the crime, guided by the accused and videographed for evidence. “The murder appears to be driven by a mix of personal enmity, financial disputes and possibly an illicit relationship,” an officer said. “We are still exploring all angles.”

With both accused now in custody, authorities have assured that no detail will be overlooked in bringing justice to light.