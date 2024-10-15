Breaking norms during Puja: Over 1K held; 14K+ motorists prosecuted

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has arrested over 1000 persons during Puja across the city for disorderly conduct and also prosecuted more than 14,000 motorists for violation of traffic rules.



According to sources, during Puja, the ARS and special police team in plain cloth were patrolling across the city to stop people from creating disturbance. During the patrolling between October 7 and October 13, about 1,318 persons were apprehended for disorderly conduct. Police also seized 29.4 litres of illicit liquor.

During special naka checking at several strategic points across the city between October 13 and October 13, about 4,343 motorcyclists for triple riding and 7,109 motorcyclists for riding two-wheelers without wearing a helmet.

These apart, 968 motorists were prosecuted for rash and negligent driving and 733 people were nabbed for drunken driving. For violation of other traffic rules, 1186 motorists were prosecuted as per the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

However, the residents of New Town under Bidhannagar City Police and parts under Barrackpore City Police witnessed an increased presence of errant motorcyclists, creating inconvenience for the people.