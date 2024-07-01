Breach in Atreyee River embankment raises alarm

BALURGHAT: A breach in the embankment near the Atreyee River Bridge in Balurghat has sparked fears of flood among residents of Chakbhrigu Gram Panchayat (GP) and wards 13, 14 and 15 of the Balurghat Municipality. The incident occurred when a concrete slab of the embankment collapsed due to the rising water levels.



Local residents voiced their concerns about the precarious situation. Dipankar Manna, a resident of the affected area, highlighted the long-standing issue: “The breach in the Atreyee River embankment has been a persistent problem. Previous rise in water levels caused cracks and now, with the ongoing monsoon, these cracks have worsened. If the water level continues to rise, the embankment could give way, endangering our homes.”

Shankar Roy, another local resident, directed blame towards the local Irrigation department for negligence in maintaining the embankment: “The officials responsible for the Atreyee River embankment have failed us. They did not conduct necessary repairs or inspections despite knowing the risks. Thousands of residents and vital road connections are at stake if the situation worsens.”

Ujjal Mahato expressed fear: “Every year, floods disrupt our lives. This time, with the river already swollen from northern runoff and local rains, the small crack has rapidly expanded. The dam could collapse at any moment. We are living in constant fear.”

In response to escalating concerns, officials from the Irrigation department hurried to the site for inspection following public outcry. Ankur Mishra, an official from the department, assured residents after assessing the damage. “We have taken note of the cracks in the Atreyee River embankment and will promptly take up repair works.”

The area remains on high alert as they await swift action from authorities to mitigate the looming threat of floods and potential displacement. As the monsoon intensifies, the urgency to secure the embankment grows, with the livelihoods of thousands hanging in the balance.