Brawl between outsiders sparks panic at hospital in Malda district

Malda: Tension gripped RN Roy Rural Hospital in Bubulchandi on Saturday morning after a violent scuffle broke out between two outsiders in front of the doctors’ quarters around 9:30 am. The incident left one man injured and sent waves of panic through the medical staff and their families residing in the quarters.

Eyewitnesses reported that the two youths, neither of whom were connected to the hospital, engaged in a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight. One of them was seen bleeding heavily. “I was terrified when I saw them fighting right outside our building. My daughter and I couldn’t stop screaming,” said Sujata Ghosh, wife of Amit Kumar Mondal, a resident doctor at the hospital. “We no longer feel safe in our own home.”

Mondal, who rushed to the scene after hearing his wife’s cries, expressed his anger and concern. “This is unacceptable. Our families live here and such incidents pose a serious threat to our safety,” he stated. Following the incident, Sujata Ghosh filed a formal complaint with Habibpur Police Station, urging authorities to ensure better security. “I want the administration to take immediate steps to prevent outsiders from entering the hospital premises,” she added.